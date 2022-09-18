Chandigarh Police rakes up Rs 5 crore pending security charges before Ind-Aus clash

THE Chandigarh Police have raised the issue of payment of close to Rs 5 crore that has been allegedly overdue for the last eight years ahead of the September 20 clash between India and Australia at IS Bindra PCA International Stadium at Mohali.

On Saturday, the matter was raised by SSP (traffic/security) Manisha Chaudhary with officials of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA).

Sources said that the matter is already pending before the Sector 43 District Court, as well as before the PCA as well as Punjab Police.

The Australian team had arrived in Chandigarh on Friday afternoon ahead of their clash and were taken to Hotel Lalit in IT Park, Chandigarh. According to officials, only a handful of personnel had been deployed by Chandigarh Police to escort the Australian team to their hotel, with personnel from the security wing only arriving at the hotel in the evening and taking over security arrangements.

The Indian team, led by captain Rohit Sharma, and members of the support staff, along with head coach Rahul Dravid arrived in Chandigarh on Saturday morning.

SSP (traffic/security) Manisha Chaudhary said, “We have made security and law & order arrangements for the stay of both Indian and Australian teams in UT Chandigarh. Also, the Punjab Cricket Association has been asked to make payment of outstanding dues of previous matches held in Mohali, for which security arrangements were made by Chandigarh Police”.

PCA secretary, Dilsher Khanna, said, “Chandigarh Police have been providing us full cooperation and security cover to the cricket teams. The matter related to the pending security bills is sub-judice. Chandigarh Police started providing escort and security cover as soon as the cricket teams entered the UT.”

Sources said that unlike earlier instances, where personal security officers were deputed for the cricket teams for ferrying them to and from the hotel to the stadium in Mohali, this time, personnel from various police stations have been deputed for covering the cricket teams. Hotel Lalit at IT Park falls under the jurisdiction of IT Park police station which has so far deployed more than a dozen police personnel for security.

Australian team holds practice session at PCA

The Australian team, led by skipper Aaron Finch, held its first practice session at the the IS Bindra PCA International Stadium at Mohali on Saturday. Though the Indian team had no scheduled practice on Saturday, it is expected too hit the nets from 1 pm to 4 pm on Sunday. The Australian team will practice from 5 pm to 8 pm in the evening.

Cricket fans in the Tricity, meanwhile, scampered to get their hands on tickets for the much-anticipated clash on Tuesday, with many ruing the fact that the sale of tickets this time around had been moved to online platform Paytm/Insider, which threw up several glitches during the booking process. While some fans blamed the glitches fornot having been able to book a ticket, others stated that the lack of sale of tickets at PCA counters for almost all categories had sealed their fate.

“This is for the first time that the tickets for an international match were not sold from the counters at the stadium (except the student category ones). Fans like us were disappointed about not getting tickets. While the tickets have been priced higher than the last T20I match that was held here in 2019, many like me struggled to get tickets,” said Sandesh Gupta, a businessman from Panchkula.

with inputs from nitin sharma