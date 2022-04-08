Chandigarh police probing harassment allegations after student kills himself

The Chandigarh police on Friday started investigating the suicide of a 19-year-old hotel management student after his parents alleged that harassment by four of his classmates, including a girl, had driven him to kill himself.

Swayam Bhardwaj, who hailed from near Rohini in Delhi, allegedly died by suicide at his paying guest accommodation in Chandigarh’s sector 41 on Thursday afternoon.

Sources said that Swayam’s parents had submitted to the police a video clip in which he was made to apologise for allegedly harassing a girl sexually.

“One of the boys (classmates) had forwarded the clip to Swayam’s mother, claiming that our son had harassed a girl. My son was forced to commit suicide. He was a shy and introverted boy. My wife, Kusum Bhardwaj, lodged a written complaint to the police. We learnt that Swayam had decided to come home but abandoned the idea at the last moment after reaching ISBT-43 on Wednesday night. On the next day, he committed suicide,” Yogesh Bhardwaj, father of the youth, said.

“We are probing the allegations from all angles. A girl claimed that she had been harassed by the victim. Circumstances under which the video was made are being verified. We did not find any suicide note from the room

where the student had committed suicide,” said inspector Juldan Singh of the sector 39 police station.

The sources also said the four classmates had been traced and that the girl’s statement was recorded by the police. Swayam had changed his accommodation a day before taking the extreme step, they added.

Swayam was pursuing the second semester of his hotel management course at an institute in sector 42. His body was handed over to his family members after a postmortem.