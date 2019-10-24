Chandigarh: Police probe letter ‘threatening to blow up HC, district court’, security tightened

The District Bar Association (DBA) of Chandigarh district court has written to the District and Sessions Judge, Chandigarh and the Chandigarh Police SSP regarding a “threatening letter” allegedly sent by a “commandant” of the “Jaish-e-Mohammed Army”, warning of a bomb attack on the building of Chandigarh District Court in Sector 43, and the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh, on October 29.

The letter was received by the president of DBA, Chandigarh, N K Nanda, through registered post on Wednesday afternoon. It allegedly states that is meant to “open the eyes of the government”, and that they want to send a message that if the government does not stop “torturing our people” then they will “follow the way of Jihad”, urging that the “torture of Kashmiris be stopped”.

It also asks advocates “to stay away from the district court and high court because we do not want to hurt the common man”.

The letter is purportedly signed in the name of Commandant Aadil Khan, Jaish-e-Mohammed Army.

A similar threat had been received by the Registrar of Punjab and Haryana High Court on October 15.

Chandigarh Superintendent of Police (Security) Manoj Kumar Meena said, “We are taking the latter seriously. Security has been beefed up around the district court and High Court as well. An intelligence team is also investigating the letter and its authenticity. We cannot treat this letter as a hoax, until it is proven to be a hoax.”