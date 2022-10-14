Chandigarh: Police probe calls made to applicants of nurse exam asking money for appointment letters

The Chandigarh cyber cell has started probing calls made to over a dozen people who applied for the post of staff nurse under the National Health Mission (NHM), where they were told they would be selected if they paid a particular sum of money.

The callers contacted applicants who gave a test on September 11 for eight vacant staff nurse posts advertised in June this year. Those selected for the post received their appointment letters on October 3 and did not receive any such calls.

However, sources said that those on the waiting received calls where they were told that their selection was on hold till they paid the money.

Sources said that a few candidates brought the matter to the knowledge of Director UT Health Department, Dr Suman Singh, who subsequently moved a police complaint. The phone numbers which were used for making the calls were given to the police, they said.

A police officer said, “We lodged an FIR after the preliminary probe. Candidates who received the calls recorded their statements. The suspects involved in the crime will be arrested shortly.”

Among the advertised posts, five posts were for the General category, one for Scheduled Caste (SC) and two for Other Backward Classes (OBC).

How the suspects came about to acquire the numbers of those on the waiting list is being probed, sources said.