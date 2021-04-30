Chandigarh Police prepare chargesheet against 4 accused

Sanjeev Mahajan and builder Manish Gupta were arrested on February 28. Subsequently, Satpal Dagar and inspector Rajdeep Singh, were arrested.

The Chandigarh Police Thursday prepared a chargesheet in the property grabbing scandal involving a former journalist, brother of a serving DSP, a suspended police inspector, and a builder.

The four accused, including Sanjeev Mahajan, Satpal Dagar, Inspector Rajdeep Singh, and Manish Gupta were arrested during the course of investigation.

“We wanted to submit the chargesheet before 60 days of the registration of FIR and the arrest of the first two accused. Today, we took the chargesheet to the district courts, Sector 43, for scrutiny. We will prepare a supplementary chargesheet against the absconding accused. So far, we are not able to include all the property details of one Sanjeev Mahajan in this chargesheet,” said a member of the SIT. The FIR was registered at PS 39.

The police are yet to conclude the role of four absconding accused, including liquor businessman, Arvind Singla, builder Saurabh Gupta, middleman Khalender Singh Kadiyan and Ashok Arora, Shekhar and Daljeet.

Singla is a resident of Sector 33 and operates around 500 liquor vends in Punjab and Chandigarh. The Chandigarh police’s failure to arrest Singla is a matter of concern.

Police lodged an FIR against nine people including a late bouncer-turned-financer, Surjeet Singh, for kidnapping Rahul Mehta, the sole owner of a triple story house in Sector 37 and striking a deal of the property with arranging a proxy Rahul Mehta in 2017.