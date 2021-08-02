Chandigarh police personnel plants, distributes 7,000 saplings

FROM PLANTING saplings wherever he finds space to helping street animals, UT Police constable Aman Deep Singh Pannu has hardly missed any opportunity to serve nature and street animals.

A native of Thurana village in Hisar district, Constable Aman Deep Singh is posted at PO and Summon Staff of Chandigarh Police. Doing his bit to help conserve and contribute towards nature, Singh has planted and distributed almost 7,000 saplings in the last five years.

“Between 2016 to 2018, I used to do things at my level, I made children aware and helped them with studies and future preparations. After 2018, I started getting involved in the betterment of the environmental sector and started making people aware about it. During leaves, I used to visit my village where I set up artificial nests every year birds, to help the fauna of the area. I have now also started placing artificial nests in Chandigarh,” said Singh.

Apart from opening a cow house and an open shed for animals in his villages, Singh also organizes regular awareness camps and veterinary camps for farmers and animal keepers where medicines are provided free of cost.

“I have observed birds and stray animals roaming around the city in search of water. So, where I felt that animals and birds keep coming and going frequently, I have arranged plastic water drums and bowls filled with water around the city,” said Aman Deep.

In an effort to help the youth in his native village, Singh also organises sport competitions every six months. He recently also opened a separate library for the women and girls of Thurana village.

With the permission of his senior police officers, the constable has created a group of likeminded people involving police officers and social activists working in the field of plantation.

“For all these works, neither any donation nor cooperation from any politics or any other special persons was taken. Since the department has recognised my work, senior officers have helped me with free plants for plantation drive and so far, 7000 saplings have been planted and distributed,” he added