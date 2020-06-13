Chandigarh Police official dismissed for sitting on ‘satyagrah’ outside police headquarters

In his dismissal order, it was stated that Section 67 C of Punjab Police Act, which is applicable in Chandigarh, has categorised the act of protest by a police officer as a criminal act. (Representational) In his dismissal order, it was stated that Section 67 C of Punjab Police Act, which is applicable in Chandigarh, has categorised the act of protest by a police officer as a criminal act. (Representational)

A CHANDIGARH police constable was suspended for sitting on ‘satyagrah’ against the police department in police uniform and talking to the media reportedly in an unauthorised manner on Friday.

Constable Subhash Chander sat on a dharna in front of the Chandigarh police headquarters in Sector 9 in the month of February, alleging inaction over his complaint against a police inspector, who is now a DSP rank officer. The complaint of constable Subhash Chander against the DSP was disposed of after verifying thoroughly, officials said. He had filed the complaint around five years back. Dissatisfied over the result of probe, Subhash Chander had appeared before DGP seeking re-a probe.

Subsequently, senior officers including SSP, DSP (east) and SP (city) apprised constable Subhash Chander about the grounds on which his complaint against the DSP was disposed of.

SP (headquarters) Manoj Kumar Meena said, “Constable Subhash Chander was dismissed from the police services for violating the Punjab Police Act, 2007, which bars any policeman to share any information about the police department with media in an unauthorised manner and sitting in protest in police uniform. He termed his protest as satyagrah.” Subhash Chander is also an ex-service man from the Indian Army.

In his dismissal order, it was stated that Section 67 C of Punjab Police Act, which is applicable in Chandigarh, has categorised the act of protest by a police officer as a criminal act.

The dismissal order also stated that Subash Chander violates the order of the Chandigarh police which specially states, “Under no circumstances, any police officials shall make complaints/statements in the media regarding the personal grievance/complaint etc. Strict disciplinary action shall be taken for violating this instruction.”

Meanwhile, the dismissal orders provide the chance of appeal to constable Subhash Chander.

Chander was posted at police lines in Sector 26. When he made a complaint against the police inspector, he was posted at the PO Cell of the Chandigarh police.

