Chandigarh Police observe 55th Raising Day, UT Administrator Purohit is chief guest

THE UT Police on Thursday observed its 55th Raising Day by organising a parade at Parade Ground in police lines, Sector 26.

The UT Administrator-cum Governor Punjab, Banwarilal Purohit, was the chief guest and took the salute on the occasion.

Parade contingents of Chandigarh Police — headed by the Parade Commander ASP Mridul — synced their movements as they marched to the tune of the police band. The others contingents who marched on Thursday were the Swan Squad, and the mounts and cycle squad.

The five recently promoted DSPs — Sri Parkash, Manju, Dalbir Singh Bhinder, Gurjeet Kaur, Dilbag Singh and Jaswinder Kaur — were also presented with badges by Administrator Banwarilal Purohit and Adviser Dharam Pal.

On Thursday, DGP Praveer Ranjan delivered the welcome address on and highlighted the services of UT police — like Smart City Project, e-Beat Book, e-Saathi App, URJA Project, Special Skill Development Programme under PMKVY for youth within Chandigarh (SAHYOG), paperless police stations in Chandigarh.

Later, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, too, lauded the UT police and wished all the members of Chandigarh Police force on the occasion of their Raising Day.