Chandigarh Police to host national police badminton championship from February 20

At least 35 teams from all the states/UTs and paramilitary forces are expected to participate in the 15th All-India Police Badminton Championship 2022-23 to be held in Chandigarh from February 20 to February 26.

The championship matches for the event being organised by the Chandigarh Police were held at Sports Complex, Sector 7, and Sports Complex, Sector 42.

The teams are scheduled to arrive in Chandigarh on February 19.

According to the orgnisers, the team members up to the rank of constables to inspectors will stay in the police barracks while Gazetted Officers in the ranks of DSPs and above will stay at UT Guest House-1, Sector 6, UT Guest House-2, Sector 18, Gazetted Officers mess in police lines Sector 26 and other suitable accommodations in Chandigarh.

The food for the participants will be provided on a payment basis.

DSP (CID) Ram Gopal of the UT police was appointed the assistant organising secretary for the event.

“We have started receiving the entries from the teams. The championship will be held in eight categories, including men’s singles and doubles, and women’s singles and doubles. Tournaments will also be held for veteran categories for men and women,” said a police officer.

The championship is being conducted as per the terms and conditions laid down by the Badminton Association of India, All-lndia Police Sports Control Board.