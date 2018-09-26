Chandigarh Police left red-faced as witness fails to identify accused in evidence CD

After the arrest, the police filed the chargesheet in the court and attached the CCTV footage CD of the temple as an evidence in the case, which showed two men running in front of the temple. (File image) After the arrest, the police filed the chargesheet in the court and attached the CCTV footage CD of the temple as an evidence in the case, which showed two men running in front of the temple. (File image)

Chandigarh Police has been left red-faced during an ongoing trial of Digamber Jain Temple theft case as a witness could not identify the accused in a footage produced as an evidence in the district court. The matter, which had come to light on September 12 when witness Magru Singh, the security guard of the Jain Temple at Sector 27, recorded his statement, was again raised in a bail application moved on Tuesday.

The court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Baljinder Pal Singh had on September 12 summoned the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case to explain the CD footage, made an evidence in the chargesheet against the accused, on Tuesday. However, as defence counsel Advocate Mehta was not present in the court, the matter was adjourned for October 8.

According to an FIR, the case was registered on the complaint of Magru who alleged that on the intervening night of April 10 and 11, he found the canopy of a 40-feet-tall idol of Digamber muni, weighing around 8 kg, missing. The case was registered at Sector 26 police station, Chandigarh.

On the basis of the CCTV footage, obtained from the temple, three accused, Harjeet Singh alias Jeet, Manbeer Singh alias Dimple, and Resham Singh alias Rinku were arrested on April 18 and later a goldsmith from Kashipur in Uttarakhand was held in the matter.

After the arrest, the police filed the chargesheet in the court and attached the CCTV footage CD of the temple as an evidence in the case, which showed two men running in front of the temple. On September 12, when witness Magru came to record his statement during the trial, the CD was played in the courtroom, which showed two persons running in front of the temple, but those were not identified as the accused arrested in the case.

As per the bail application, filed by the defence counsel on Tuesday, the “witness specifically stated before the court that he handed over the CCTV footage, but the IO did not place on record the said footage.” The CD was played five to six times in the court, but the men it was showing could not be identified as the accused.

Stating that the accused have been falsely implicated in the theft case as they were not seen in the footage, the defence counsel, Advocate Anil Mehta has moved the bail application for Manbeer.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App