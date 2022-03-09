Chandigarh Police launches women’s patrolling vehicles

The Chandigarh Police’s women patrolling vehicles were launched on the occasion of International Women’s Day during a cultural-cum-educative programme here at Government College for Girls, Sector 42 on Tuesday. The Chief Guest, Anita Dharampal, and Guest of Honor, Kiran Bishnoi, started the programme by flagging off the patrolling vehicles.

Recognising the UN’s theme for International Women’s Day, ‘Gender equality today for sustainable development tomorrow’, a tree plantation drive was done by the guests, and a mobile mammography van of ‘Tera hi Tera’ foundation was inaugurated at the college, to increase breast cancer awareness. The van will visit different colleges during the week.

On display were products (paintings, pots, sweets) made by women inmates of Burail Jail. The guests were welcomed by the pipe and brass band of Chandigarh Police. Cyber interns of Chandigarh Police coordinated with the esteemed academia of Chandigarh and spread messages related to cyber security for women and distributed information handouts at different traffic junctions around the city. They also performed nukkad natak on cyber issues at the Student Centre, Punjab University, Sukhna Lake and Elante Mall.

Women’s Day observed at Dev Samaj College of education

On the occasion of International Women’s Day Dev Samaj College of Education, Sector 36, organised an event to honour exemplary and esteemed women who have excelled in their respective domains on Tuesday. Sakshi Sawhney, Staff Officer to Chief Secretary, Punjab was the Chief Guest. The dignitaries included Dr Kirandeep Singh, Dr Nandita Shukla, Dr Latika Sharma, Dr Kanwalpreet Kaur, Sukhminder Brar, Sabeeha Dhillon Mangat, Nicky P Kaur (Spinal Rehab), Jyoti Sharma (Hamari Kaksha), Pooja Sharma (Yuvsatta), Dr Meena Chopra, Dr Jaspal Kaur, Charanjit Kaur and Dr Harpreet Kaur. The college presented awards to all these women guests. Some girl students Prabhjot Kaur, Preeti Malik, Pooja Dogra, Biny Rajwanssh and Pratim Jain also awarded for their academic achievement.

UT Administrator awards 29 women achievers

UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit, awarded 29 women achievers on the International Women’s Day. A coffee table book was also unveiled by Purohit. “International Women’s Day is celebrated globally to mark the success and achievements of women in social, economic, cultural and political spheres.

Women are an epitome of strength, empathy, compassion and sacrifice. They seamlessly carry on so many roles of daughter, wife, caring mother or professional,” said Purohit at Touch Woman of Substance (TWOS-2022) award ceremony at Hyatt Regency.

The winners include 29 women of different professions. They were shortlisted from the age group of 11 – 60 above years.

The women who were felicitated were Dr Preeti Jindal, senior gynecologist and philanthropist; Tanu Kashyap, senior bureaucrat; Priya Tandon, senior journalist and blogger; Vasundhara, advocate; Dr Sonam Goyal, dancer; Arti Mittal, entrepreneur; Karamvir Kaur, builder; Neha Mandeep Puri, GM of Urban Melange magazine; Prakriti Chawla, fashion designer; Komal Talwar; Shelja Gupta, architect; Muskaan Tanveer, national sportswomen; Devika Batta, social worker; Radhika Thapar, senior lawyer; Parul Duggal, celebrity make-up artist; Manu Garg, eminent social worker; Rashmeet Kapoor, entrepreneur; Aruti Nayar, renowned journalist; Mahika, international sportswoman; Simrita Mann, educationist; Dr Vineet Nagpal, Assistant Director, Health, Punjab; Dr Prabhjot Guron, social worker & entrepreneur, Dr Ladbans Kaur, senior radiologist; Neha Sharma, TV journalist; Saanya Verma, Hotelier; Garima Singh, senior bureaucrat; Dr Ayesha Khosla, social worker; Jai Sandhu, Educationist and Shruti Batra, Entrepreneur.