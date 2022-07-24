Chandigarh Police inspector to face trial in contempt of court case

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court of Chandigarh has summoned a Chandigarh Police Inspector, Amanjot Singh, to face a trial for allegedly obstructing the court while discharging the judicial function by using intemperate language not befitting to a public servant.

The complaint against the Inspector was filed by Bharat, Judicial Magistrate First Class at Chandigarh.

Inspector Amanjot is posted at Operation Cell of Chandigarh Police.

The complaint is regarding an incident that happened in the court on April 14, 2022, while Bharat (JMIC) was on duty on a public holiday, when an accused in an extortion and Arms Act case, Gagandeep Singh, was produced before the court after four days of police remand.

The application for judicial custody of Gagandeep was moved by ASI Surjit Singh, of Operation Cell, signed by Inspector Amanjot.

The JMIC asked the ASI to move the application as per provisions and call the inspector who has signed it, for proper disposal as per law.

Inspector Amanjot appeared before the court in civil clothes and was agitated. He shouted as to why he had been called by the court.

“…Amanjot Singh lost temper and started shouting at the court by making unacceptable gestures and challenged the authority of the court by submitting that the court was free to pass any order…From his appearance before the court, the said official remain discourteous, disrespectful, confrontational and hostile towards the court…”, read the complaint by JMIC, Bharat. A show cause notice was the issued by the court to Inspector Amanjot, that why legal action under Contempt of Court 1971 and other provisions of law should not be taken against him.

As per the order, after perusing the reply of Inspector Amanjot, the same was found to be evasive, vague and with a tendency to scandalise the functioning of the court.

Hearing the matter, the Court of CJM, Dr Aman Inder Singh, after verifying the facts, held that prima facie case for commission of offence is made against the accused, Inspector Amanjot Singh.

Inspector Amanjot will face the trial on August 3, under Sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 228 (Intentional insult or interruption to public servant sitting in judicial proceeding), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 166 A (Public servant disobeying direction under law) of the Indian Penal Code.