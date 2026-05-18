Chandigarh Police bust illegal arms network linked to Lucky Patial-Bambhia gang

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The Operations Cell of Chandigarh Police has claimed to have busted an illegal weapons network allegedly linked to the Lucky Patial-Bambhia gang, arresting three persons and recovering three country-made pistols, one country-made revolver, an extra magazine and live cartridges in two separate cases registered this month.
Police said the action followed inputs that anti-social elements were supplying weapons and logistical support to gangsters and local criminals for carrying out criminal activities.
First arrest in Manimajra
According to police, a team of the Operations Cell led by Inspector Jaspal Singh apprehended Alla Rakha alias Laddu, a resident of Manimajra, on the basis of secret information. One country-made pistol, an extra magazine and a live cartridge were recovered from his possession.
During interrogation, police claimed, Alla Rakha disclosed that he procured illegal weapons from Ferozepur in Punjab and Jaipur in Rajasthan and supplied them to various gangs and criminals in the city.
Police said the weapons were allegedly used in crimes such as murder, kidnapping, robbery and ransom operations across the tricity.
An FIR under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered at Manimajra police station.
On May 10, acting on Alla Rakha’s disclosure statement, police apprehended Gurmeet Singh alias Vishal, a resident of New Indra Colony, Manimajra, and recovered one country-made pistol from his possession without any licence or permit. He was arrested in the same case.
Later, on May 13, Alla Rakha was taken near the railway crossing in Manimajra, where he allegedly got a country-made revolver recovered from beneath sand near the railway fatak, police said.
Second case registered at Sector 34
In another case, police said a team of the Operations Cell apprehended Rohit alias Bawa, 19, on May 12 on the basis of secret information and recovered one country-made pistol and a live cartridge from his possession.
During interrogation, Rohit allegedly disclosed that he procured weapons from Muzzampur Narain in Uttar Pradesh and supplied them to gangs and criminals operating in the city.
Police claimed the weapons were used in criminal activities including murder, kidnapping, robbery and ransom in the tricity region.
An FIR under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered at Sector 34 police station.
Accused have criminal background
Police said Alla Rakha was previously booked in FIR No. 35 dated April 12, 2022, under Sections 392, 34 and 411 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Sector 19 police station, in which a Kamanidar knife was recovered.
Gurmeet alias Vishal was earlier booked in FIR No. 03 dated January 22, 2024, under Section 22 of the NDPS Act at IT Park police station.
Rohit alias Bawa was also named in FIR No. 104 dated December 10, 2024, under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Phase VIII police station in Mohali, where two country-made pistols were recovered.
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