Chandigarh Police bust illegal arms network linked to Lucky Patial-Bambhia gang

Chandigarh Police's Operations Cell has dismantled an arms supply network linked to the Lucky Patial-Bambiha gang, arresting eight people and seizing 14 pistols. (File Photo)

The Operations Cell of Chandigarh Police has claimed to have busted an illegal weapons network allegedly linked to the Lucky Patial-Bambhia gang, arresting three persons and recovering three country-made pistols, one country-made revolver, an extra magazine and live cartridges in two separate cases registered this month.

Police said the action followed inputs that anti-social elements were supplying weapons and logistical support to gangsters and local criminals for carrying out criminal activities.

First arrest in Manimajra

According to police, a team of the Operations Cell led by Inspector Jaspal Singh apprehended Alla Rakha alias Laddu, a resident of Manimajra, on the basis of secret information. One country-made pistol, an extra magazine and a live cartridge were recovered from his possession.