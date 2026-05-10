Chandigarh Police identify 2 more accused from West Bengal in PM Modi fake video case; 6 social media handles named in complaint

The case originates from a complaint filed by advocate and former BJP councilor Satinder Singh on April 19.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
2 min readChandigarhMay 10, 2026 03:30 PM IST
PM Modi speech highlightsFile photo of PM Narendra Modi.
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The Chandigarh Police have identified two more persons from West Bengal in connection with the circulation of an allegedly objectionable video falsely linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Police sources said the two accused are likely to be named in the FIR registered at Sector 26 police station, following which police teams may conduct raids in West Bengal to arrest them. Their identities have not yet been disclosed officially.

The police have already booked two persons in the case – Madhu Purnima Kishwar, who is yet to be arrested, and Hassan Mohiuddin Siddiqi, a resident of Hyderabad, who has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur said that Kishwar has been issued multiple notices to join the investigation.

The case originates from a complaint filed by advocate and former BJP councilor Satinder Singh on April 19, alleging that multiple social media handles circulated a video clip with “misleading claims” and a “fake narrative” portraying the prime minister.

In the complaint, Singh alleged that the video was circulated with forged and misleading captions with the intention of harming the reputation of a constitutional authority, causing public unrest, and promoting enmity between groups. He further alleged that the posts contained obscene text and false electronic records.

The complaint specifically named six social media handles and individuals allegedly involved in sharing or amplifying the content on X and Facebook.

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According to the complaint, the video was first allegedly posted on April 12 by a social media influencer identified as Pardeep Kaur Dhillon, who runs accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube under the name ‘Pardeepkaurdhillon’. The complainant alleged that the man seen in the video was Jaspal Singh Sarai and not the prime minister.

Following the complaint, the Chandigarh Police registered a First Information Report on April 19, under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

Police sources said raids were being conducted to arrest Kishwar after a Chandigarh court on Friday dismissed her anticipatory bail plea in the case. A detailed order is still awaited.

The police said the probe is ongoing and further action would be taken based on evidence collected during the investigation.

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

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