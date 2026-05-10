Chandigarh Police identify 2 more accused from West Bengal in PM Modi fake video case; 6 social media handles named in complaint

The Chandigarh Police have identified two more persons from West Bengal in connection with the circulation of an allegedly objectionable video falsely linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Police sources said the two accused are likely to be named in the FIR registered at Sector 26 police station, following which police teams may conduct raids in West Bengal to arrest them. Their identities have not yet been disclosed officially.

The police have already booked two persons in the case – Madhu Purnima Kishwar, who is yet to be arrested, and Hassan Mohiuddin Siddiqi, a resident of Hyderabad, who has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.