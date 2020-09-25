Chandigarh police on high alert on reports of agitating farmers’ plan to enter UT

Chandigarh Police barricade roads. (Express Photo: Jaipal Singh, File)

The Chandigarh Police are on high alert in view of the bandh called by farmers, and reports that agitating farmers are likely to try to enter Chandigarh.

Police presence was increased at all border nakas for round the clock since Thursday evening. The SHOs and SDPOs of the concerned divisions, especially of areas sharing boundaries with Punjab and Haryana, were instructed to stay alert, to prevent any untoward incident. (Follow Bharat Bandh Today Live Updates)

Instructions were issued for not allowing the entry of any tractor-trolley laden with farmers in Chandigarh. Additional police force from the IRB and police lines, along with the personnel from police stations and police posts were deputed on the outer nakas across Chandigarh.

Officiating SSP (UT Chandigarh) Vinit Kumar said, “Adequate arrangements have been made for tackling any situation. The Chandigarh police is in touch with its counterparts in Punjab and Haryana.”

A traffic police officer said, “Barricades have been installed at entry/exit points. Though normal traffic will not be stopped, gathering of people, vehicles will not be allowed. Women police personnel were also deployed at various points. Strict instructions were issued for reporting at the assigned points without delay. Certain police inspectors along with junior rank police personnel have assumed their duties from today evening till tomorrow evening.”

Also read | Explained: What is the basis of MSP? How is it fixed, and how binding is it?

Sources said local intelligence wing (CID) of the Chandigarh police has made a detailed list of all the big farmer leaders. The CID personnel are in contact with their counterparts in the districts of Punjab and Haryana.

Sources maintained that imposition of the bandh call may be strong in Punjab as it will be supported by the ruling Congress party and opposition Akali Dal, AAP, among others.

Jan Shatabdi Express partially cancel between Una-Chandigarh

The Ambala Railway Division on Thursday partially cancelled the Una Himachal-New Delhi-Una Himachal Jan Shatabdi Express for Friday, between Una in Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.

“The Jan Shatabdi Express will not go to Una from Chandigarh. The decision was taken for the convenience of the passengers in view of the threat perception owing to the Kisan Agitation,” said a statement issued by the railway division. Northern Railway had already cancelled, diverted or partially delayed various passengers and parcel trains to and from Punjab owing to the farmers agitation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd