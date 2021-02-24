Chandigarh Police grievance redressal cell no deterrence for the corrupt in khaki

In December 2020, certain crime branch personnel, including one identified as Head Constable Pawan Kumar, were booked for extorting money from a liquor contractor for allowing him to run his liquor business in Chandigarh.(Representational)

DESPITE THE existence of an internal body, Police Complaint Cell (PCC), for curbing corruption among UT Police personnel, cops are being caught by other agencies for corruption in Chandigarh.

The PCC under the supervision of DIG was constituted in May 2019. It deals with all the complaints, secret information and even news clippings related to wrongdoings of police personnel. “Although in certain cases, PCC developed source information against the police personnel, at least seven police personnel have been booked and some of them arrested by CBI since the formation of this cell. The cell was formed after the DGP, Chandigarh, had assured the Administrator in a meeting held in April 2019 about the contemplation of an internal public grievance and vigilance cell for conducting surprise checks at police stations to curb corruption within the police department. The meeting took place on April 4, 2019,” a source said.

SP (city) Ketan Bansal, who is supervising PCC, said, “We entertain all kinds of complaints against the police personnel. Prompt action is being taken against the guilty and negligent police personnel. The PCC is an internal wing of Chandigarh Police. We even took cognisance of media reports.”

In December 2020, certain crime branch personnel, including one identified as Head Constable Pawan Kumar, were booked for extorting money from a liquor contractor for allowing him to run his liquor business in Chandigarh. Though no police personnel was arrested, investigation is still pending.

On February 15 this year, one ASI Harbhajan Singh was caught for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Sector 32. Sources said Harbhajan is the fourth person arrested by the CBI in the last two years for accepting bribe. In June 2020, the SHO of Mani Majra police station, Inspector Jawinder Kaur, was arrested for accepting the bribe.

On June 17, 2020, three UT cops were booked and one middleman was arrested for demanding a bribe of Rs 14,000 from a man for not registering an FIR for possessing narcotics against him. They were identified as constable Shiv Kumar, constable Naseeb Khan and Krishna Malik of Maloya police station. The arrested middleman was identified as Rajat Kumar of Maloya.

On June 29, 2020, the former SHO of Mani Majra police station, Inspector Jaswinder Kaur, was booked and one private person, Bhagwan Singh, arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh out of Rs 5 lakh for not lodging an FIR of cheating, forgery against a resident of Mani Majra, Gurdeep Singh. Later, Kaur was arrested in this case.

On March 8, 2019, six police personnel along with a former cop, who was posted as the incharge of salary branch of UT Police, were transferred to Police Lines-26 after being indicted in a fact-finding probe pertaining to embezzlement in government funds by transferring allowances, LTA in the salary accounts of their favoured 40 police personnel.

Sources said in April 2019, the Administrator had expressed his concern regarding increasing cases of corruption being caught by the CBI against officers and men of the Chandigarh Police.

The DGP had informed the Administrator that independent sources are developed for conducting raids against corrupt officials and one FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against two officials of Maloya police station for demanding and accepting the bribe.