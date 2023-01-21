Chandigarh Police gets custody of Rinda’s aide who was nabbed with RDX, weapons

An close aide of Pakistan-based terrorist, Harvinder Singh Rinda, was on Saturday taken into custody by Chandigarh Police in a case related to receiving four stolen motorcycles.

According to details, Amandeep Singh, 33, a resident of Makhu in Punjab’s Ferozepur, had been arrested in May last year on charges of transporting RDX and other ammunition from Punjab to Hyderabad. Amandeep, police said, had been arrested with three others from near Karnal toll plaza on May 5 last year and a cache of weapons and some RDX was seized from his possession. He was later booked on stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, charges and lodged in Ferozepur jail.

A Crime Branch team of Chandigarh Police on Saturday reached highly-secure Ferozepur Central Jail in Punjab and took custody of Amandeep. He was later brought back to Chandigarh under tight security.

A source in the police force said, “Amandeep Singh had reportedly received four stolen motorcycle from a vehicle-lifter, Gulshan. Gulshan, and his associate Harpreet Singh, had been arrested for stealing more than 15 motorcycles in Chandigarh by the Crime Branch on January 9. Amandeep, Gulshan and harpreet all belong to Makhu in Ferozepur. Gulshan, during his interrogation, has disclosed that he had sold at least four stolen motorcycles to Amandeepbetween January and April, 2022. Amandeep, too, has confessed to having received stolen property from Gulshan.”

The source added, “During questioning, Amandeep has confessed to his links with gangster Harvinder Singh Rinda, who we believe is presently living in Pakistan after having escaped to that country five years ago via Nepal. Rinda is actively involved in sending RDX, and ammunition through drones to Punjab at the behest of the ISI. Amandeep, and his brother, used to collect the dropped consignments of RDX and ammunition from near the international border and further smuggle them to various parts of India.”

A police officer added, “We at present are investigating the recovery of stolen motorcycles. We will examine Amandeep’s credentials and will also probe if the vehicles stolen from Chandigarh were used in any terrorist activity in Punjab or any other state. Last year, some abandoned RDX was found near Model Burail Jail. The involvement of Pakistan-based Harvinder Singh Rinda had come to the light in that case. So we will question Amandeep in that regard as well.”