Chandigarh police files charge sheet against two for threatening murder witness

THE UT police have filed a charge sheet Friday against former scribe Sanjeev Mahajan and one Vikash Mor for threatening a murder witness.

The charge sheet was filed in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM). An FIR was registered against Sanjeev, Vikash and two others for allegedly threatening a murder witness, Rohit Kumar, over the phone on November 2021. The case was registered at PS 17.

“We submitted the charge sheet against two accused in the court of CJM Friday. The result of voice samples of Sanjeev is yet to come from CFSL-36. Further, a supplementary charge sheet will be filed”, a police officer said. Sanjeev was arrested in this case in the district courts, Sector 43, last month. He was sent to judicial custody after being questioned for at least one and a half hours in the court complex.

It is the eighth charge sheet filed against Sanjeev in the district courts. Seven charge sheets were filed against him and nine others in connection with the property grabbing scandal.