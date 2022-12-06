scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Chandigarh police equestrian team bags eight medals at national meet

The 41st All-India Equestrian Championship and Mounted Police Duty Meet was held at the Border Security Force Academy at Tekanpur, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh between November 14 and 26.

chandigarh policeThe mounted staff team of Chandigarh police participated in the event under the supervision of ASI Mukesh Kumar. (Express Photo)

The mounted staff of Chandigarh police have won eight medals, including two gold, at the 41st All-India Equestrian Championship and Mounted Police Duty Meet 2022-23 held at the Border Security Force (BSF) Academy at Tekanpur, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Chandigarh DGP Praveer Ranjan Tuesday facilitated all the team members with commendation certificates at his office in police headquarters Sector 9. The event was held between November 14 and November 26.

Two team members, including senior constable Amit Kumar and lady constable, Monika, won gold medals in their respective categories.

The mounted staff team members participated in a total of seven events. Amit Kumar won medals (one gold and silver) in preliminary show jumping, preliminary show jumping (fault and out), while Monica won three medals (gold, silver and bronze) in ladies hacks, open hacks, and overall performance.

The other events where the Chandigarh team bagged medals included open jumping six bar (Constable Kuldeep – silver medal), preliminary cross country (Raman, Sandeep, Pankaj, Kuldeep – bronze), relay (Constable Raman, Pankaj, Kuldeep – silver medal).

The mounted staff team, including 11 horses, participated in the event under the supervision of ASI Mukesh Kumar.

Sub-Inspector Mohit Singh who won gold in the 800m event in the 40+ category in the Chandigarh Masters state-level championship held at sector 46 sports stadium, in another sports event was also facilitated on the occasion.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 03:40:53 pm
