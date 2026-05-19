3 linked to foreign-based gangsters held after encounter, associated to Punjab’s Gopi Nijjar murder case

As per Police, despite warnings to surrender, the accused continued firing, prompting retaliatory firing by the police. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Chandigarh Police’s Operations Cell have busted a module linked to foreign-based gangsters Doni Bal and Mohabbat Randhawa with the arrest of three alleged operatives following a brief encounter near Sector 43 bus stand, on Monday late night.

Police said sophisticated foreign-made weapons, including a Glock 26 pistol and a Zigana pistol, were recovered from the accused.

According to the police, the arrested accused identified as Prabhjot Singh (19) of Gurdaspur, Jobanpreet Singh (18) of Tarn Taran and Ajay Pal Singh (24) of Tarn Taran, were allegedly involved in the murder of gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Nijjar in Kapurthala last month.

Nijjar was stated to be the last witness in the Sukha Kahlwan murder case.