Chandigarh Police destroy 20 kg narcotic substances

The UT police Tuesday destroyed around 20 kg seized narcotic substances in an incinerator at Derabassi in Mohali district.

The contraband included 16.15 kg poppy husk, 4.8 kg ganja, 3.66 gm smack, 194.15 gm heroin and 162 injections, including 81 buprenorphine injections and 81 pheniramine injections.

A police officer said, “The seized drugs were case properties of Sector-17 police station. The contrabands were disposed of as they were found fit for disposal by the Drug Disposal Committee after scrutinising all details. The drugs were disposed of at M/s Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Limited, Derabassi in an incinerator installed of the company.”

The mandatory drug disposal process requirements were complied with by the Drug Disposal Committee. Its chairman SP (crime) Manoj Kumar Meena, NCB Superintendent Neena Kakkar and DSP Udaypal Singh were present on the spot.