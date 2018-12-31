Chandigarh Police declares vehicle-free zones for New Year eve

IN VIEW of the New Year eve on Monday, the Chandigarh Police has declared internal market areas of certain sectors and various other stretches in the city “vehicle-free zones”. The vehicle-free zones will be effective on December 31 from 10 pm to 2 am.

Advertising

A release issued by the traffic police stated that “in the interest of safety and security of the general public as well as peaceful celebration of New Year-2019”, the road stretches of inner market road of Sector 7, inner market roads of sectors 8, 9, 10, 11, 17, 22, road in front of Leisure Valley, Sector 10, from Aroma Light Point to Small Chowk near dispensary, stretch around Elante Mall, Industrial Area Phase 1 will be vehicle-free zones from 10 pm to 2 am.

“General public is requested to make own parking arrangements for their vehicles in the vicinity of above-said road stretches. Residents whose houses are accessed using the above-said road stretches, are requested to carry a valid identity card and residence proof for their facilitation,” the release said.

According to the police, “those drinking liquor at public places, creating noise pollution through exhaust of vehicles and indulging in hooliganism shall be dealt with strictly”. On the eve of New Year, the Chandigarh Police will conduct a special drive against drunken driving in the city. “Strict legal action shall be taken against those driving under the influence of alcohol. Vehicles of such drivers will be impounded as per procedure and their driving licences will be recommended for suspension,” the release said.

The Chandigarh Police personnel will be regulating traffic and assisting the general public.