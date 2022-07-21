scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Chandigarh Police cyber cell arrests Nigerian for cheating woman of Rs 3.25 lakh

The Cyber cell police station SHO, Inspector Hari Om Sharma, said, "The modus operandi of this case is that the fraudsters create their fake profile on matrimonial sites and show themselves from abroad."

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 21, 2022 6:19:39 am
Chandigarh Police cyber cell arrests Nigerian for cheating woman of Rs 3.25 lakhAccused Gedion accessed the details about her from the matrimonial site and managed to trap her.

THE UT Police cyber cell Wednesday arrested a 24-year-old Nigerian national currently settled in Greater Noida for cheating a Sector 28 woman of Rs 3.25 lakh introducing himself as a physiotherapist settled in the USA.

He was identified as Gedion. The victim had uploaded her profile on shadi.com. Accused Gedion accessed the details about her from the matrimonial site and managed to trap her.

Police have recovered two mobile phones, including a SIM card, more than 24 bank debit cards which were cloned, a cloning machine, and three laptops from his house in Greater Noida. He was remanded in one-day police custody. Gedion had introduced himself to the victim as Amit Bedi.

Police said that an unknown person from the airport authority called the complainant and informed her that her friend had arrived at Mumbai airport and had huge American dollars with him, so you have to deposit the tax on September 1, 2021. Police said that the victim deposited a total of Rs 3.25 lakh from her account.

The Cyber cell police station SHO, Inspector Hari Om Sharma, said, “The modus operandi of this case is that the fraudsters create their fake profile on matrimonial sites and show themselves from abroad. They contact people for marriage on matrimonial sites and start chatting through WhatsApp and try to get people to fall in love. After that, they say that they are coming to India to marry, call from an Indian number and claim as staff of the airport authority or income tax department. Further, they tell the victims that the person is carrying a huge amount of American dollars which comes under the tax department and the tax amount should be paid in Indian currency and demand money. Due to which, the people fall prey to cheaters and transfer the money into a given account. The people are duped through fake accounts on matrimonial sites.”

More from Chandigarh

A case was registered at the cyber cell police station.

