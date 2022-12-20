scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Chandigarh Police crack whip, nab 3 for drug peddling in 24 hours

Police said that a team from the Operations Cell arrested Naveen and Dishant Garg, who operated a hotel in Kajheri village and used to allegedly sell heroin from its premises. Investigators said they have recovered 288 gram — around 267 gram from Naveen and 21 gram from Dishant — from the possession of the accused.

The arrested accused were identified as Naveen, 26, of New Delhi, Dishant Garg, 20, of Kajheri village in Sector 52, and Subhash Kumar, 30, of Mohali.

Chandigarh Police on Monday said they had arrested three people in the last 24 hours from the city for allegedly peddling drugs.

The arrested accused were identified as Naveen, 26, of New Delhi, Dishant Garg, 20, of Kajheri village in Sector 52, and Subhash Kumar, 30, of Mohali.

Police said that a team from the Operations Cell arrested Naveen and Dishant Garg, who operated a hotel in Kajheri village and used to allegedly sell heroin from its premises. Investigators said they have recovered 288 gram — around 267 gram from Naveen and 21 gram from Dishant — from the possession of the accused.

Police said that Naveen was arrested from near ISBT, Sector 17 while Dishant was nabbed from near Sector 52. Initial investigations suggest that the duo was involved in the drug trade for the last one-and-a-half-years. They used to procure the narcotics from Delhi and further sold it in Chandigarh. The police said Naveen was a driver by profession and was staying in Kakrola in New Delhi with his family. They added that Naveen was a native of Jhajjar in Haryana.

A third person, Subhash Kumar, who used to help Naveen and Dishant sell drugs was arrested from near a fuel station in Sector 39. At least 12.05 gram of heroin was recovered from Subhash’s possession. A team of Sector 39 police station arrested him. Police said that the three arrested men were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody in Model Burail jail.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 07:40:19 am
