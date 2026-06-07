Chandigarh Police found 243 children in 2024, but 302 remained untraced

Among the children traced during 2024, 181 were girls and 62 were boys. At the end of the year, 173 girls and 129 boys remained untraced. (AI-generated image/Gemini)

Chandigarh Police traced 243 missing children during 2024, but 302 children remained untraced at the end of the year, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, which shows that less than half of the missing children on record in the Union Territory were recovered during the year.

The NCRB’s 2024 report shows that Chandigarh started the year with 327 children who had gone missing in previous years and were yet to be traced. During 2024, another 218 children were reported missing, taking the total number of missing children on police records to 545.

Of these 545 children, 243 were recovered or traced during the year, while 302 remained untraced as of December 31, 2024. The recovery rate stood at 44.6 per cent, lower than the national average of 67.1 per cent.