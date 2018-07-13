Chandigarh Police begin investigation into fake job letter scandal

In a similar instance, some job applicants for the posts of peons and other lower-level positions in the High Court had last month received calls from some unidentified people seeking money in lieu of selection during recruitment. (Representational Image) In a similar instance, some job applicants for the posts of peons and other lower-level positions in the High Court had last month received calls from some unidentified people seeking money in lieu of selection during recruitment. (Representational Image)

The Chandigarh Police has begun investigating a fake job letter scandal on the intervention of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The fake job letters for the posts of clerks in the High Court, bearing signatures of a High Court judge, were given to at least 12 people of Ambala by three men, now booked by the police. The accused allegedly took Rs 78 lakh from the 12 and issued fake letters of appointment to them, too, for the posts of clerks.

Assistant Registrar (General) of the High Court, Anil Bansal, lodged a complaint with the Chandigarh Police based on which a case was registered against three persons on charges of forgery, cheating and criminal intimidation.

The three accused were identified as Jasmer Singh of Nilokheri in Kurukshetra, Parveen Kumar of Balmiki Colony in Karnal and Ajay Kakral of Shahi Majra in Mohali.

The cheating allegedly took place in March and April. Rajni Devi, a resident of Brara in Ambala district, was one of the 12 who got the appointment letters. She then filed an “unsigned complaint” with the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Chief Justice directed the High Court’s OSD (Vigilance) Rajesh Garg to conduct an internal probe. It was found that the three accused took Rs 6.5 lakh from each of the 12 people who had been issued fake appointment letters.

The remaining 11, who paid money for securing jobs, included Subhash Chand, Pooja Rani, Karan Singh, Arundeep Singh, Manoj Kumar, Paramveer Singh, Harpreet Singh, Devinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Parwinder Singh and Pardeep Kumar.

Investigating police officers told Chandigarh Newsline that “Rajni has passed her 10+2 exam. She currently resides in Mohali. One of the accused, Jasmer Singh, contacted her through one of her friends Nisha and introduced himself as a librarian at Kurukshetra University.

Jasmer assured Rajni that he would arrange a government job for her in the High Court as there were 176 vacancies of clerks available in the Court. Later, Jasmer introduced Rajni and 11 others to one Parveen Kumar, who claimed that he was working in the courtroom of a High Court Judge. The payment was made to the accused between March 23, 2018 and April 17, 2018 in lieu of the appointment letters”.

The investigations so far also revealed that the accused Parveen even took some of the 12 people to the Establishment Branch of the High Court on two occasions – on April 2 and April 17. The accused called them to the High Court to sign certain documents. However, no such documents were signed by them. On conducting independent inquiries from the High Court, they learnt that there was no selection list bearing their names.

The matter of recruitment of 176 clerks in the High Court had earlier surfaced during the hearing of a case on the investigation of 2017 HCS (Judicial) Paper leak case on June 1. The SIT, probing the case, had sought records of all the recruitments that took place during the tenure of former Registrar (Recruitment) Balwinder Kumar Sharma, the prime accused in the judicial paper leak case.

In a similar instance, some job applicants for the posts of peons and other lower-level positions in the High Court had last month received calls from some unidentified people seeking money in lieu of selection during recruitment. The unidentified callers, against whom a case was registered at Sector 3 Police Station last month, have been traced to Delhi by the police. Sources said the police and the High

Court administration were also looking into how the fraudsters had come to know about the applicants.

