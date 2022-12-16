scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Chandigarh police beefs up security around nightclubs, discos

A resident of Sector 7 had led a campaign against nightclubs situated in the sector for violating the noise pollution norms.

Many incidents were reported about the gun firing, brawls in and outside the nightclubs in the past. (File)

The UT Police has beefed up security around nightclubs and discos being operated late into the night in Chandigarh. Police said the security was beefed up following inputs about anti-social elements and criminals visiting these places.

A team of Sector 26 police station under the supervision of SHO Maninder Singh cordoned off the area near a nightclub in Sector 7 on Wednesday night. Sources said initially there was information about the gun firing but nothing was found. Later, inputs were received about the presence of certain gangsters near the nightclub, sources added.

Also Read |‘Loud’ nightclubs: Owner and manager of Kakuna arrested

More than a dozen police personnel intercepted many visitors, noted down the antecedents and let them go. Many incidents were reported about the gun firing, brawls in and outside the nightclubs in the past.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 08:23:18 am
