Chandigarh police team awarded for quick conviction of man accused of raping minor

Chandigarh Director General of Police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan on Friday awarded a police team that secured life imprisonment for a man accused of raping a minor in August this year.

DGP (UT) Ranjan awarded the team with cash prizes and first-class commendation certificates and applauded their efforts in completing the investigation within a month and bringing the case before a fast-track court.

DGP Ranjan honoured the team comprising SHO Sarangpur police station, Inspector Rohit Kumar, Sub-Inspector Sundari, Sub-Inspector Mohan Singh, Senior Constable Surender and constables Mandeep, Sandeep, and Amandeep Kaur at his office at police headquarters, Sector 9.

On August 12, the police received a call saying a man had escaped after raping a seven-year-old girl in the forest area near Dhanas. The police lodged an FIR under the Indian Penal Code sections related to rape in and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A police team was formed, and CCTV cameras installed around the forest area were examined. A suspect was identified, and he was caught three days after the incident. After brief questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime.

The police completed the investigation in a fortnight and submitted a charge sheet before the district courts, Sector 43. The police urged the court to place the case before a fast-track court. The trial was completed and on December 16, Additional District Judge Swati Sehgal convicted the accused Parkash and sentenced him to rigorous life imprisonment.