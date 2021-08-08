Chandigarh Police await arrival of victim’s NRI son, servants questioned

In the servant quarter, wardrobes were open when the police arrived at the spot.

A day after a 97-year-old woman was allegedly murdered at her residence in Sector 8 of Chandigarh, the UT Police on Saturday questioned the servants, neighbours and all those associated with the woman. The Chandigarh Police is also awaiting victim Joginder Kaur’s son, who resides in the USA and is expected to arrive on Monday.

DSP Central Charanjeet Singh said that the postmortem is yet to be conducted in the matter. “We have informed the family members, the son of the victim woman is expected to reach Chandigarh on Monday,” he said.

The CFSL team on Saturday collected samples from the spot and took it for forensic testing.

As per sources, the senior citizen’s house and the servant quarter in the house, both were ransacked. In the servant quarter, wardrobes were open when the police arrived at the spot.

The police, meanwhile, is yet to ascertainthe exact loss from the woman’s house, if any, as the possibility of robbery has not been ruled out.

The details about the expensive items in the house and those stolen will be clarified after the son or a family member of the victim woman arrives in the city, said a source in the police.

They further said that after her husband’s death, the woman had been living alone in her house, which is spread in nearly 2-3 kanal. However, her daughter-in-law resides in a separate house near the victim’s residence.

The victim, Joginder Kaur, was found unconscious inside her residence in Sector 8. The kitchen knife used to slit her throat was also recovered.

On receiving the information regarding about the incident around 8 pm, a team from the local police station had immediately rushed to the spot and moved the woman to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Investigators, after an initial probe, said that the house of the woman was ransacked and her throat had been slit. The woman’s body has been kept at the mortuary of GMSH-16 for a post-mortem. An FIR was filed under sections of murder at Sector 3 PS in Chandigarh.