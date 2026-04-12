Chandigarh Police arrests Rajasthan man in crypto investment fraud of over $40,000

A 29-year-old Rajasthan man has been arrested by Chandigarh Police for a $40,000 cryptocurrency scam targeting a city resident through a fake investment platform. (Representational Image)

The cybercrime police station, Chandigarh, has arrested a 29-year-old man from Rajasthan in connection with a cryptocurrency investment fraud in which a city resident was allegedly cheated of over $40,000.

The accused, identified as Jitendra Singh, a resident of Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, was arrested on April 8 in connection with an FIR filed on February 14 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the cyber crime police station.

According to police, the case was registered on the complaint of Narender Ahlawat, a resident of Sector 44, who runs a platform named “Track With Market”. He alleged that between October and November 2025, he was approached by fraudsters posing as representatives of a company named TRD-NFT.