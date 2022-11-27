Chandigarh Police arrests five proclaimed offenders

The PO and Summon staff of UT Police arrested five proclaimed offenders, who have been accused in different cases of crimes like rioting, consuming liquor openly, etc. All accused have now been sent to judicial custody.

As per the police, a case was registered in January 2018, against Rahul of Chandigarh on the complaint of Constable Sandeep, for consuming liquor openly near Sukhna Lake. He was declared a PO in August 2022. Suraj of Dhanas was arrested with an illegal quantity of wine, in March 2017. He was declared a PO in November 2022.

Two others Sanju alias Sanjay Singh and Rakesh were arrested in a rioting case in January 2013. In another case, Saroj Bala a resident of Rajpura, Patiala, was declared PO in August 2019.