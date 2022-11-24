Chandigarh Police arrests eight absconding accused facing various charges

The PO (proclaimed offender) and summon staff of Chandigarh Police have arrested eight absconding people, who were facing charges under different sections of the IPC and Negotiable Instruments Act.

In the first case, the accused has been identified as Shiv Kumar, who had been booked in an FIR registered in 2008 under sections of theft, robbery, trespassing, cheating, wrongful restraint at Sector 36 police station on the complaint of Balwant Singh, a resident of Sector 43, Chandigarh.

As per allegations, the complainant and his 80-year-old mother were alone at house, when two boys came to him and said that their maid had met with an accident in Sector 44, Chandigarh. She is waiting for help at the market of Sector 44. The complainant went with them. They befooled the complainant by saying that their scooter is parked at some distance and they will reach the Sector 44 market on their scooter while he may reach there on foot.

When he returned home, both the boys took away three gold bangles and one gold chain, one mobile phone and Rs 10,000 from his mother. The accused was not arrested by the police station concerned. He was declared proclaimed offender by the Chandigarh court on August 30, 2012. The accused was evading his arrest knowingly.

The second absconder has been identified as Rajesh, who was booked in June 2016 at Sector 36 police station, for rash driving, rioting and assaulting a policeman. The accused was declared PO by a Chandigarh court on February 15, 2022.

The third absconder arrested is Aditiya Kumar, who had been booked in a case of rash driving and motor accident case in October 2018 at Sector 31 police station. He was declared PO by a Chandigarh court on August 31, 2022.

According to the police, the other five POs arrested by them are Vijay Pal of Ambala, Gurpreet Kaur of Patiala, Parmod Kumar Mishra of Zirakpur, Govind Kushwaha of Chandigarh, and Raj Bahadur of Chandigarh. Vijay, Gurpreet and Parmod Kumar were produced before a Chandigarh court, and were later released on bail. Govind and Raj Bahadur were produced before the court which sent them to judicial custody.

Advertisement

All the accused have been booked in different cases, under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.