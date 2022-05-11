scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Chandigarh Police arrests driver for harassing, stalking woman

The accused is a resident of Sector 23. Police said the victim is a resident of Mohali. She is also a government employee. The incident happened around 5.45 pm on Monday. Police said the woman reported in her complaint that Shamsher had been stalking and harassing her for a long time.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
May 11, 2022 3:00:25 am
A case was registered at Sector 3 police station.

THE UT Police has arrested a driver with the electricity department for sexually harassing and stalking a woman near UT Secretariat in Sector 9.

The victim raised the alarm and called the police control room for assistance. A police party from Sector 3 police station rushed to the spot. The team rounded up the suspect and took him to Sector 3 police station.

Later, the woman lodged an FIR against him.

Police said the accused was remanded in judicial custody Tuesday.

