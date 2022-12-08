Chandigarh Police arrests 3 vehicle lifters

The operation cell of UT Police arrested three notorious vehicle lifters involved in multiple theft cases Wednesday.

They were identified as Ajit Singh (29) of Delhi, Varun (27) of Jalandhar and Abhishek Goyal (31) of Sector 63, Chandigarh. A stolen Boleno and an Activa scooter were recovered from them. Police said that Ajit and Varun are reportedly involved in more than 100 cases of vehicle thefts reported in the northern states. They were out on bail.

Abhishek is a scrap dealer, who purchased the stolen vehicles from them. The accused are in police custody.