Chandigarh police arrest three, including a Chhota Rajan gang member, for burglary

A MUMBAI based member of the Chhota Rajan gang along with two other people was arrested in connection with theft at the house of an octogenarian woman and her NRI son in Sector 36, on Thursday, police said. The accused were identified as Dilip Upadhyay (36) a member of the gang, Lokendra Swar (41) and Vishnu Sodari (28). Police said that the three accused were lodged in Arthur Jail in Mumbai. Two of them including Upadhyay and Swar were arrested from outside the jail and Sodari was brought on production warrants yesterday. Earlier, two Nepali men, Milan Sonu and Deepinder Bahadur, who worked as house helps at the house, were arrested in connection with another theft.

A police officer said that all five arrested accused including the member of Chhota Rajan gang are associated with an international Nepali gang. The gang collects information about the rich residents with Nepali house helps. They contacted accused Milan and planned for the alleged offence.

In October, the gang reached from Mumbai, Nepal and Delhi and stayed at Chandigarh in different hotels. Thereafter, Milan, being a soft target was allured by the said gang to get good share in the robbed amount and also a safe passage to Nepal. They met in a park in Sector 35, Chandigarh and, as per the plan, Sonu and Bahadur served the sedated food to the house owners during dinner.

After committing theft, they met at Sector 45, Chandigarh further separating and fleeing to Maharastra, Nepal and Delhi in groups separately. A case was registered at PS 36.