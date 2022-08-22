scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Chandigarh police arrest six more for running sextortion racket

Police said that the accused were arrested from different locations in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. They were brought to Chandigarh and remanded in police custody.

The accused in police custody in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Express)

THE UT Police arrested six more people for running a sextortion racket and seized electronic gadgets, ATM cards, cheque books and Rs 66,000 from their possession Saturday night.

The accused were identified as Ali Sher, 24, of Bharatpur; Altaf, 19, of Palwal in Haryana; Shazid, 19, Alwar in Rajasthan; Talah, 20, of Bharatpur, Rajasthan; Sahib, 19, Bharatpur, Rajasthan; and Satish, 24, of Bhaaratpur in Rajasthan. A team of Operation Cell headed by Inspector Amanjot Singh arrested the accused.
Police seized three laptops, 13 mobile phones, 1 Paytm card swipe machine, fingerprint impression on plastic device, 19 passbooks and seven PAN cards.

SP (Operation Cell) Ketan Bansal said, “The gang was divided into five parts: those who would identify the victim, engage them in chats and make nude videos for extorting money from them; those who would provide SIMs for the commission of the crime; those who would provide bank accounts for making transactions; those good in communication skills would impersonate as police officers; and mobile vendors involved in changing IMEI numbers of the mobile phones used in crime.”

Police said that three of the accused were graduates and two were school dropouts. Earlier, the police had arrested three people from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, for sextortion on August 17.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 02:28:42 am
Not all heroes wear capes, some wear honesty — like this retd Army jawan

