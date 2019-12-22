Chandigarh Police arrest killer hired by her live-in partner

The accused (face covered) in custody of police Saturday. (Express Photo) The accused (face covered) in custody of police Saturday. (Express Photo)

Police on Saturday arrested a 40-year-old contract killer, Jaswinder Singh, alias Chhindar Baba, of Bathinda district, for killing woman teacher Sarabjit Kaur near her school at Kharar on December 5. She was shot dead before her five-year-old daughter.

Police said accused Jaswinder was hired by the estranged live-in partner of the teacher, Harvinder Singh Sandhu, for her murder. The victim had the daughter from Harvinder. The two had stayed together for around eight years in France.

Police recovered a licensed revolver and 17 live cartridges from Jaswinder’s possession.

A car used in the crime too was recovered. Accused Jaswinder is the driver with a Dera head at Dayalpur village in Bathinda district. He was sent to five-day police custody.

In July this year, Harvinder, who was believed to be out of the country, had struck a deal with Jaswinder for Rs 6 lakh to kill his live-in partner, police said.

SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, “So far, we have confirmed that Harvinder Singh had paid Rs 1 lakh out of Rs 6 lakh to Jaswinder Singh for executing the killing. Harvinder had paid Rs 1 lakh in cash to the accused in the month of July this year. After hatching the murder conspiracy, he left the country. We are making efforts to ascertain the current location of Harvinder. We are trying to ascertain from Bathinda administration how assailant Jaswinder Singh had procured weapon licence.”

Sources said Harvinder also used to go to the Dera at Dayalpur village in Bathinda, where he came in contact with Jaswinder.

The probe officer, S-I Amandeep Singh, said, “The conspirator, Harvinder Singh, was already married before starting a relationship with victim Sarabjit Kaur. But he concealed this fact from the victim. Their relationship strained when the victim came to know about his first wife. The two came to India and started living separately. Jaswinder Singh is being interrogated about another person who had accompanied him when he escaped after killing the woman.” On December 10, Shinder Kaur, 60, mother of Harvinder, was arrested for hatching the murder conspiracy. She is in judicial custody. A case of murder and under provisions of the Arms Act was registered at the Kharar (Sadar) police station.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App