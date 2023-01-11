Chandigarh police apprehend four, including two minors, for robbery at knifepoint

The Chandigarh police have apprehended four people, including two juveniles, for allegedly robbing a 27-year-old man at knifepoint near Gurudwara Sahib light point, Sector 47. The police sent the minors to the juvenile home at Sector 25 and took the adults in custody.

The police recovered the robbed cell phone, knife used in the crime and cash worth Rs 960 out of Rs 4,400, which was robbed from the victim, identified as Laltu Kumar.

The police said the robbery took place around 10.30 pm on January 7 when Laltu was walking towards his house from his workplace. The four suspects surrounded him and one of them put a knife to his throat while the other three took away his cell phone and cash, said the police.

The police registered a First Information Report (FIR) and formed a team under inspector Baldev Kumar, the station house officer of Sector-31 police station.

Based on intelligence inputs, the police arrested Monday the two suspects, identified as Chander Parkash, 20, and Ajay Parsad, 19, of village Faida near Sector 47.

The police said the interrogation of the two arrested suspects led them to the juveniles, who were apprehended before their family members.