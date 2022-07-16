This Chandigarh poetess turned her disability into her strength

Written by Harkanwar Kaur

The mantra of her life has always been to go with the flow as she believes life, as we know it, can surprise us on a daily basis.

At 42, Raj Kaur is around 80 per cent disabled. But that hasn’t stopped her from doggedly pursuing her passion and her career of being a poet.

A month ago, Kaur released her fourth book — “Paigambra De Buhe” — in Punjabi, which includes poems on various subjects. Her first book on poetry, Jazbaat Da Aan, struck a chord with her Punjabi-speaking audience, prompting her to convert her hobby into a passion and penning two more books Oothe, and Sarane Paye Supne (novel).

Prodded about her inspiration, Kaur says, “I started reading stories and poems in sixth grade. Over a period of time, my enthusiasm grew. Now, I have released three poetry collections and one novel.”

She then adds that she has never considered her handicap as a deterrent. Continuing in the same vein, she says that she had gotten her polio vaccination when she was six months old. However, her body somehow adversely reacted to the vaccine dose. Since then she has not been able to walk. “However, I never let my disability get the better of me, my enthusiasm never faltered. I strongly believed that one day, my limitations will become my strengths,” Kaur says.

Around two years ago, she got married to a financer, Gurpreet Singh, who she says has given her his absolute support in whatever she has done so far. Her in-laws, too, are very caring, loving, and cooperative just like her parents.

“I enjoy reading books and poetries in my leisure hours. My interests mainly lie in topics related to religion, and the natural world,” she says.

Kaur added that a lack of facilities for handicapped students at her college compelled her to drop out of her studies. Her parents were her pillars of strength, giving her inspiration, and encouraging her to follow her passion even when she did not have a proper educational degree.

“People think that being physically challenged makes them weak. However, if you have a personality that is full of vitality, joy, and resolve you can achieve anything. I never imagined that I was incapable. Instead, I always treated my disability as my battle, one that I had to win against with all my heart,” she says.

Apart from reading, Kaur loves cooking, decorating her house, and gardening.

The second edition of her “Paigambar De Buhe” poetry book is to be launched this year.