Chandigarh POCSO court swiftest among UTs: NCRB

The special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court of Chandigarh was the “swiftest” among the seven Union Territories (UTs), also ahead of Punjab courts, in disposing of the trials involving minor girls in 2018 and 2017, as per the NCRB.

The Chandigarh POCSO court has been presided over by Additional District and Sessions Judge Poonam R Joshi from April 26, 2017 onwards.

As per the NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) 2018 report, the Chandigarh POSCO court disposed of trials of 12 cases in one to three months, while 20 POCSO cases were disposed of in three to six months, and 17 POCSO cases were disposed of in six to 12 months, whereas there were only six cases in which trial was completed in one to three years, and only one case trial was completed in three to five years’ time.

Among the UTs, it was Delhi after Chandigarh, where trials of just four POCSO cases were completed in one to three months, 14 cases were disposed of in three to six months, and eight cases were disposed of in six to 12 months. At the Delhi POCSO court, trial of 44 POCSO cases took one to three years’ time. While nine cases’ trial was completed here in three to five years’ period, two cases were disposed of in five to 10 years’ time.

Apart from Delhi, the Chandigarh POCSO court is also ahead of Punjab POCSO court, where only one case was disposed of in one to three months, five cases were disposed of in three to six months’ period, and then 42 cases were disposed of in six-12 months’ period.

The NCRB 2017 report shows Chandigarh as the swiftest among UTs — Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, Punducherry. In 2017, the Chandigarh POCSO court also disposed of the maximum cases — 68 — and that too the fastest as four cases’ trials were completed in less than a month’s time, and 12 cases were disposed of in one to three months’ period, and 13 cases in three to six months. However in UTs after Chandigarh, Dadar and Nagar Haveli court completed trial of just two cases in three to six months, while Delhi had just one case trial completed in three to six months in 2017. Apart from UTs, even among the northern states — Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh — the Chandigarh POCSO court was the fastest in 2017.

