Residents question mandatory shift from LPG to PNG in Chandigarh, flag high charges and lack of accountability

A day after the UT administration said it would mandate piped natural gas (PNG) connections in areas where pipelines are laid, complaints over steep billing, disconnection charges and poor service have triggered widespread resentment among Chandigarh residents, with many questioning both the pricing and the policy push to replace LPG.

“I was among the original takers of PNG in Chandigarh. The initial amount was low, but now the billing has gone up significantly. I paid Rs 4,000 for two months, while a relative paid Rs 4,500. Even disconnection was charged when I wanted to switch back to LPG,” said Deepinder Singh, a resident of Sector 34.

Singh, who was among the early adopters when pipelines were laid in the southern sectors, said he was charged Rs 1,180 for disconnection while renovating his house. He also flagged operational issues, including meter placement and irregular readings. “The meter was installed in the backyard, requiring staff to pass through the house. At times, no readings were taken for months, and then accumulated bills were sent. One of our relatives received a bill of Rs 7,800 for four months,” he said, adding that complaints often go unanswered.

Several residents said they were not opposed to PNG but wanted more service providers to ensure fair pricing and accountability.

Vinod Vashisht, convener of the City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations (CFORWO), pointed out that Chandigarh currently has only one PNG operator, a private company, compared to three LPG operators, all public sector entities. “It is not advisable for the administration to mandate a single private operator. This promotes monopolistic practices. There should be more operators to ensure competition and prevent long-term fleecing of consumers,” he said.

Residents also questioned the administration’s directive mandating PNG connections in areas where pipelines have been laid and asking households to surrender LPG connections.

Rajesh Rai, president of the RWA in Sector 43-B, said while cleaner fuel should be encouraged, the shift should remain voluntary. “Residents should be allowed to retain LPG connections with reasonable limits so that they can be used during emergencies or social gatherings,” he said.

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Echoing similar concerns, Kesar Pathania, executive president of the Sector 22 Government Houses Society, said the choice between PNG and LPG should rest with residents. “The administration must ensure a level playing field,” he said.

Residents also flagged concerns over installation practices and reliability of supply. Shikha Nijhawan, president of the Senior Citizens Association in Sector 27, said pipelines and meters were often installed in a haphazard manner. “People are divided over adopting PNG. Many fear losing LPG as a backup in case of supply disruptions, while others do not want their home interiors altered for pipeline installation,” she said.

Baldev Narang, a hotelier, said he continues to receive a minimum bill despite two floors of his house lying vacant. “There should be regulation on tariff revisions. Charging a minimum bill even when there is no consumption is unfair,” he said.

RK Garg, president of the Second Innings Association, criticised the administration’s “convert or disconnect” policy, which aims to replace LPG with PNG by June-end. “Using global fuel shortages to justify this transition is coercive. Infrastructure in many areas was completed in 2019, yet residents are still waiting for supply,” he said, alleging delays and lack of transparency in utilisation of booking amounts.

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Garg added that the administration must prioritise completing pending connections and adopt a more consultative approach. “There is no justification for further delay where pipelines and meters are already in place. The approach so far has been top-down and insensitive to ground realities,” he said.