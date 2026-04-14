Residents question mandatory shift from LPG to PNG in Chandigarh, flag high charges and lack of accountability

Paid Rs 4,500 for two months of PNG, and then paid for ‘disconnection’

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
4 min readChandigarhApr 14, 2026 09:40 PM IST
png, lpg, chandigarhSeveral residents said they were not opposed to PNG but wanted more service providers to ensure fair pricing and accountability. (Image generated using AI)
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A day after the UT administration said it would mandate piped natural gas (PNG) connections in areas where pipelines are laid, complaints over steep billing, disconnection charges and poor service have triggered widespread resentment among Chandigarh residents, with many questioning both the pricing and the policy push to replace LPG.

“I was among the original takers of PNG in Chandigarh. The initial amount was low, but now the billing has gone up significantly. I paid Rs 4,000 for two months, while a relative paid Rs 4,500. Even disconnection was charged when I wanted to switch back to LPG,” said Deepinder Singh, a resident of Sector 34.

Singh, who was among the early adopters when pipelines were laid in the southern sectors, said he was charged Rs 1,180 for disconnection while renovating his house. He also flagged operational issues, including meter placement and irregular readings. “The meter was installed in the backyard, requiring staff to pass through the house. At times, no readings were taken for months, and then accumulated bills were sent. One of our relatives received a bill of Rs 7,800 for four months,” he said, adding that complaints often go unanswered.

Several residents said they were not opposed to PNG but wanted more service providers to ensure fair pricing and accountability.

Vinod Vashisht, convener of the City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations (CFORWO), pointed out that Chandigarh currently has only one PNG operator, a private company, compared to three LPG operators, all public sector entities. “It is not advisable for the administration to mandate a single private operator. This promotes monopolistic practices. There should be more operators to ensure competition and prevent long-term fleecing of consumers,” he said.

Residents also questioned the administration’s directive mandating PNG connections in areas where pipelines have been laid and asking households to surrender LPG connections.

Rajesh Rai, president of the RWA in Sector 43-B, said while cleaner fuel should be encouraged, the shift should remain voluntary. “Residents should be allowed to retain LPG connections with reasonable limits so that they can be used during emergencies or social gatherings,” he said.

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Echoing similar concerns, Kesar Pathania, executive president of the Sector 22 Government Houses Society, said the choice between PNG and LPG should rest with residents. “The administration must ensure a level playing field,” he said.

Residents also flagged concerns over installation practices and reliability of supply. Shikha Nijhawan, president of the Senior Citizens Association in Sector 27, said pipelines and meters were often installed in a haphazard manner. “People are divided over adopting PNG. Many fear losing LPG as a backup in case of supply disruptions, while others do not want their home interiors altered for pipeline installation,” she said.

Baldev Narang, a hotelier, said he continues to receive a minimum bill despite two floors of his house lying vacant. “There should be regulation on tariff revisions. Charging a minimum bill even when there is no consumption is unfair,” he said.

RK Garg, president of the Second Innings Association, criticised the administration’s “convert or disconnect” policy, which aims to replace LPG with PNG by June-end. “Using global fuel shortages to justify this transition is coercive. Infrastructure in many areas was completed in 2019, yet residents are still waiting for supply,” he said, alleging delays and lack of transparency in utilisation of booking amounts.

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Garg added that the administration must prioritise completing pending connections and adopt a more consultative approach. “There is no justification for further delay where pipelines and meters are already in place. The approach so far has been top-down and insensitive to ground realities,” he said.

Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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