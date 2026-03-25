Chandigarh pushes PNG adoption, tightens LPG monitoring amid supply review

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Chandigarh Administration has stepped up efforts to streamline liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply and fast-track the rollout of piped natural gas (PNG) infrastructure, following a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad.
The meeting, which was held on Monday, assessed the LPG supply situation in the backdrop of recent geopolitical developments and reviewed directives from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on expanding the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network.
Emphasising a coordinated, mission-mode approach, the Chief Secretary directed all departments to ensure swift implementation of key decisions aimed at strengthening energy infrastructure and ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply.
To expedite approvals and address grievances related to CGD projects, the administration will constitute a state-cum-district level empowered committee. A “Dig and Restore” mechanism has also been approved, allowing CGD entities to carry out excavation and restoration work for pipeline laying, along with round-the-clock operational permissions to accelerate execution.
Oil marketing companies have been instructed to work closely with the Department of Food and Supplies and the Deputy Commissioner’s office to enforce LPG quotas, prevent diversion, and ensure uninterrupted supply, especially to priority sectors.
In a significant move, all commercial and industrial LPG consumers will now be required to apply for PNG connections.
UT officials said such consumers must be ready to switch to PNG before they can be considered eligible for allocation from the capped 50 per cent commercial LPG quota.
Residents encouraged to shift to PNG
The administration has urged residents to adopt PNG wherever available, highlighting its advantages such as continuous supply, improved safety, cost efficiency, and environmental benefits. Households and commercial establishments have been encouraged to register for PNG connections as part of the city’s transition towards cleaner energy.
Citizens can contact Indian Oil Adani Gas Pvt Ltd for PNG connections through its customer care number 180023355666 or visit its office in Sector 22, Panchkula, a UT official said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram