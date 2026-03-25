Chandigarh pushes PNG adoption, tightens LPG monitoring amid supply review

The Chandigarh Administration has stepped up efforts to streamline liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply and fast-track the rollout of piped natural gas (PNG) infrastructure, following a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad.

The meeting, which was held on Monday, assessed the LPG supply situation in the backdrop of recent geopolitical developments and reviewed directives from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on expanding the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network.

Emphasising a coordinated, mission-mode approach, the Chief Secretary directed all departments to ensure swift implementation of key decisions aimed at strengthening energy infrastructure and ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply.