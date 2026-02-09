PM Surya Ghar scheme: 5-day solar awareness camps in city begin today

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Chandigarh Administration will organise solar awareness and facilitation camps in the city from February 10 to 14 to promote the adoption of rooftop solar systems among residential households.
The Chandigarh Renewable Energy, Science and Technology Promotion Society, under the Centre’s PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, will organise the camps to create awareness about rooftop solar installations and provide on-the-spot assistance to residents interested in installing solar power systems, according to officials.
The camps will be held at several places, including Sector 17 Market near the fountains.
Sector 17 Market (near fountains), Nitish Sharma (9115504496)
Elante Mall (near front gate parking), Bhupender Saini (9646762196)
Shastri Market, Sector 22 (near PNB Bank), Pankaj Guleria (8146103064)
Mauli Jagran (Junction Point, near Thakur Atta Chakki), Aakash Darmora (9034651330)
Kishangarh (near old Government Middle School), Navdeep and Suraj (7307002321)
Officials said representatives from leading banks and CREST-empanelled vendors would also be present to facilitate on-the-spot registration, provide guidance on bank loans and assist citizens with subsidy-related queries.
• Central financial assistance (subsidy) of up to Rs 78,000 for residential rooftop solar systems
• Low-interest bank loans at rates up to 6 per cent interest through participating banks
• Single-window facilitation by CREST for vendor selection, technical support, and grievance redressal
• Direct Benefit Transfer of the subsidy amount into beneficiaries’ bank accounts
Residents can apply online at http://www.pmsuryaghar.gov.in or visit the CREST help desk at the camp venues for assistance.
