PM Surya Ghar scheme: 5-day solar awareness camps in city begin today

The Chandigarh Administration will organise solar awareness and facilitation camps in the city from February 10 to 14 to promote the adoption of rooftop solar systems among residential households.

The Chandigarh Renewable Energy, Science and Technology Promotion Society, under the Centre’s PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, will organise the camps to create awareness about rooftop solar installations and provide on-the-spot assistance to residents interested in installing solar power systems, according to officials.

The camps will be held at several places, including Sector 17 Market near the fountains.

Camp locations and phone numbers of CREST officials

Sector 17 Market (near fountains), Nitish Sharma (9115504496)

Elante Mall (near front gate parking), Bhupender Saini (9646762196)

Shastri Market, Sector 22 (near PNB Bank), Pankaj Guleria (8146103064)