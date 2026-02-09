PM Surya Ghar scheme: 5-day solar awareness camps in city begin today

CREST to provide on-the-spot registration, loan guidance and subsidy support

By: Express News Service
2 min readChandigarhUpdated: Feb 9, 2026 10:55 PM IST
The camps will be held at several places, including Sector 17 Market near the fountains.The camps will be held at several places, including Sector 17 Market near the fountains. (Credit: Pixabay)
The Chandigarh Administration will organise solar awareness and facilitation camps in the city from February 10 to 14 to promote the adoption of rooftop solar systems among residential households.

The Chandigarh Renewable Energy, Science and Technology Promotion Society, under the Centre’s PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, will organise the camps to create awareness about rooftop solar installations and provide on-the-spot assistance to residents interested in installing solar power systems, according to officials.

The camps will be held at several places, including Sector 17 Market near the fountains.

Camp locations and phone numbers of CREST officials

Sector 17 Market (near fountains), Nitish Sharma (9115504496)

Elante Mall (near front gate parking), Bhupender Saini (9646762196)

Shastri Market, Sector 22 (near PNB Bank), Pankaj Guleria (8146103064)

Mauli Jagran (Junction Point, near Thakur Atta Chakki), Aakash Darmora (9034651330)

Kishangarh (near old Government Middle School), Navdeep and Suraj (7307002321)

Officials said representatives from leading banks and CREST-empanelled vendors would also be present to facilitate on-the-spot registration, provide guidance on bank loans and assist citizens with subsidy-related queries.

Features of PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana

• Central financial assistance (subsidy) of up to Rs 78,000 for residential rooftop solar systems

• Low-interest bank loans at rates up to 6 per cent interest through participating banks

• Single-window facilitation by CREST for vendor selection, technical support, and grievance redressal

• Direct Benefit Transfer of the subsidy amount into beneficiaries’ bank accounts

Residents can apply online at http://www.pmsuryaghar.gov.in or visit the CREST help desk at the camp venues for assistance.

