Chandigarh: PM Modi’s photos adorn police station in afternoon, disappear in the evening

DESPITE THE imposition of code of conduct, which strictly prohibits the display of any picture of a politician, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in government buildings, photos of PM Modi were found displayed in one of the classrooms under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna (PMKVY) on the premises of Sector 26 police station on Thursday. The code of conduct came into effect on March 10.

A team of Chandigarh Newsline visited the classroom, which shares a boundary wall with the office of SDPO (East) inside police station, Sector 26, around 2 pm. The team stayed in the classroom for around 15 minutes.

Around 21 students, including boys and girls from Bapu Dham Colony, Manimajra, Indira Colony, were sitting in the classroom and a tutor, Pardeep Kumar, was teaching them about various concepts of hotel management. One of the students told Newsline, “Classes are held in two batches. The first batch starts from 10 am to 1pm, while the second is from 2 pm to 5 pm. It is a three-month-long course after which we will also be given certificates.’’ Another classroom for the retail management course is situated on the first floor inside the police station.

When contacted, chief electoral officer (CEO) A K Sinha said, “I will definitely inquire into this. But I can comment only after checking the facts.”

But soon after this conversation, DSP Charanjeet Singh, spokesman of the UT Police, called Newsline claiming that no such picture of PM Modi was on display in any of the classrooms, including the one in Sector 26 police station. The spokesman shared over a dozen pictures of different classrooms, including of Sector 26 police station, showing blank walls where the Newsline team had earlier seen photos of PM Modi. Other classrooms were situated in Sector 34 police station and in Sector 24 police post. The course was started on February 27.

SSP Nilambri Vijay Jagdale, when contacted, said, “There is no question about classrooms being operational because batches of these students got cancelled due to a technical snag at National Skill Development Corporation. We are in the process of registering new batches.”

To resolve this confusion, Newsline contacted Jayanta Das, managing partner/director at Primero Skills and Training, which is conducting these courses, but he refused to answer any question over the phone.

Under PMKVY, the central government collaborates with the Chandigarh Police to offer free-of-cost professional courses, including those of hotel management, retail and computers, to children selected from slum and rehabilitation colonies. The training has been outsourced to Primero Skills and Training, a Delhi-based organisation.