Chandigarh civic polls: Plea challenging UT Mayoral election results deferred to Feb 4

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday put off a petition challenging the Chandigarh Mayoral polls to February 4, after the counsel for the UT raised some technical objections.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP’s) Mayoral candidate, Anju Katyal, and two other councilors — Prem Lata and Ram Chander Yadav — had moved to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenging the poll results for post of Mayor.

On Thursday, the Senior Standing Counsel appearing on behalf of Chandigarh, Anil Mehta, raised technical objections, and requested the court for dismissal of the petition.

The UT Counsel, Mehta contended that the petitioners have not challenged the declaration of the result itself and have just have placed on record newspaper cuttings. Further, the UT counsel argued that the petitioners have challenged the appointment of Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor but not made them party a party in their plea. Furthermore, he also said that to their objections dated January 8, an order dated January 9, dismissing the objections, had already passed which has not been challenged by the petitioners.

The petitioner, Anju Katyal, Prem Lata and Ram Chander Yadav have sought directions for declaring the elections results for Chandigarh Mayor’s post illegal, and have also requested the court to direct the State Election Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, and other official respondents to hold fresh elections for the Mayor’s post. The petition has been filed against prescribed authority-cum-Deputy Commissioner-cum-Divisional Commissioner of Chandigarh, the commissioner of the UT civic body, and others.