Chandigarh player named for World Championship, says ‘hope I can win medal like Mary Kom didi’

Back in 2016, the then 16-year-old Mohali resident and Chandigarh player Nandini weighed more than 86 kg and her father Harish Sood persuaded her to join a sport. With her father owning some shops at Sohana village apart from running a cricket advertising business, Nandini did not opt for cricket but boxing at St Joseph’s School, Chandigarh, under coach Jai Hind before starting training under coach Bhagwant Singh at Sector 42 Boxing Centre. On Thursday, as 19-year-old Nandini was named for the 81 kg category in the Indian team for the World Championship to be held in Russia in October, the youngster shared her joy with her parents. Incidentally, it was Nandini’s birthday on Thursday — a double celebration for the youngster.

“I had added a lot of weight and my father told me to pursue a sport. My mother Anjali Sood too supported me and I started boxing at St Joseph’s School, Chandigarh, under coach Jai Hind. Later, I started training at Sector 42 Boxing Centre under Bhagwant sir. I would dream about making it to the national camp but to win the trials for world championship is a special feeling. I idolise six-time world champion Mary Kom and during the camp, I also got a chance to see her train. I hope I can win a medal in world championship like Mary Kom didi and make India proud,” said Nandini while talking to Chandigarh Newsline from Delhi.

The youngster had won the bronze medal in the 81 kg category in the School National Games before winning the gold medal in the 2018 edition of the tournament held at Akola, Maharastra. In 2017, the youngster had also won the gold medal in the youth category in the Seven Nations Cup in Serbia apart from winning a bronze medal in Youth Nationals at Delhi. In 2018, Nandini won the silver medal in Youth Nationals held at Rohtak. This year has seen the youngster winning the gold medal in AIU Boxing Championship held at Udaipur, Rajasthan, and also making her way into the national camp after she turned senior.

On Thursday, the youngster ended the challenge of Lalfakmawi in the final of the trials to secure her berth in the Indian team. “The bronze medal in the School Nationals in 2017 gave me confidence that I belong to that level. To make it to the Indian youth team camp gave me an opportunity to train under national coaches. The gold medal in Serbia with a win over Poland’s Jonca Alexandra was special as it was my first international tournament. The two medals in the youth nationals in 2017 and 2018 also boosted my confidence. I have competed in 81 kg most of the time and this experience will help me in world championship,” said Nandini, who is a student of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College, Sector 26.

Coach Bhagwant Singh believes that Nandini has got the game to excel at the international level. “Nandini’s biggest strength is her willpower and her endurance. She has won medals in youth category and she made it to the national camp soon after she turned senior. Spending time in the national camp will also help her game,” Bhagwant said.