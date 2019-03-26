Chandigarh: Plant more saplings, Treeman of Punjab tells students

(Written by Muskan Bhardwaj)

Advertising

Plant more trees, and follow the three Rs of reduce, reuse, and recycle. This was the message relayed at a seminar on climate change at Panjab University on Monday.

The seminar on ‘’Climate Change: Issues and Challenges and Solid Waste Management’’ began with Dean Student Welfare Dr Emanuel Nahar welcoming the chief guest, Padma Shri awardee Baba Sewa Singh, also known as the ‘Treeman of Punjab’.

Baba Sewa Singh urged the students to plant at least one tree on their birthdays or any other occasions for a greener neighbourhood. “More than 3 lakh saplings in the nurseries are waiting to be planted around 382 kms in Punjab,” he said. He also instructed them to conserve water and replace plastic bags with home-made cloth bags.

Advertising

Dr Geeta Arora, an environmental engineer from PEC, dwelt on changing climate, which is causing more extreme winters and summers. Pollution of air and water led to diseases like cancer, she warned. She rued that 22 Indian cities were included among the most polluted cities of the world. She also urged the students to say a firm no to drugs.

Dr Arun Bansal, programmer, PU, said it was imperative to make small lifestyle changes in order to nurture the environment. Giving his own example, he said he hasn’t used a plastic bag for three years. He also does not waste paper by buying copies or diaries and instead writes on small scraps. The seminar was organised by National Service Scheme (NSS), PU, and Punjab State Council of Science and Technology.