What’s on Chandigarh: The candid camera

The candid camera

Third Eye is an exhibition of photographs by Ashwini Attri

WHAT: “Pursuing photography is my humble effort to capture and share various moods of creations of God and mankind with the hope to spread smiles and trigger a few thoughts. It has been an amazing journey through the days of black and white to colour photography on the traditional medium of film rolls or 35 mm transparencies and finally the digital images,” says Ashwini Attri, talking about his solo exhibition of photographs titled, ‘Third Eye.’ An auditor by profession, Attri is an amateur photographer and became interested in photography during his college days. Since then, he has been trying his hand at capturing nature, monuments, portraits, flora and fauna, candid moments, and anything which interests him. The exhibits displayed are digital images clicked with Nikon DSLRs D70s and D90 and he plays with light and shade to bring forward the beauty of the known and unknown aspects of our lives and surroundings.

WHERE AND WHEN: January 21 onwards at the Alliance Francaise, Sector 36, Chandigarh