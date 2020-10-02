Chandigarh: Photo of woman who died in 2018 circulated as Hathras victim’s on social media, father files complaint

The father recorded his statement at the cyber crime cell in Sector 17 Thursday.(Representational)

A resident of Ramdarbar has filed a police complaint claiming that an old photograph of his late daughter is being circulated, depicting her as the Hathras victim, on social networking sites. He recorded his statement at the cyber crime cell in Sector 17 Thursday.

The man’s elder daughter had died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in 2018 in Chandigarh at the age of 23.

“On Tuesday, some friends of my late daughter noticed her photo on social networking sites. They informed my younger daughter and me. We checked the sites. The picture was of my daughter, who had passed in July 2018. Some mischievous elements did it. They maligned the image of my late daughter. It caused a lot of trauma to me and my all family

members.”

The man is an industrial worker in phase-1, Industrial Area. His late daughter had been admitted at a private hospital with stomach pain. She had died during treatment.

A police officer said, “Considering the serious nature of the complaint, it was referred to the cyber crime cell for probe. Efforts are being made to delete the pictures from various social sites including Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter etc.”

Sources said the complainant was asked if he suspected anyone, to which he said he did not.

