Chandigarh’s PGIMER to suspend its OPDs starting Monday

The PGIMER Administration has decided to suspend physical examination of patients at the Outpatient Departments (OPDs) of the institute starting Monday. (File)

IN VIEW of the rising Covid-19 cases in and around Chandigarh, the PGIMER Administration has decided to suspend physical examination of patients at the Outpatient Departments (OPDs) of the institute starting Monday.

The decision was taken in a meeting held on Friday, which was chaired by PGIMER Director Professor Jagat Ram, and was attended by administrative heads, departments heads and other key functionaries of PGIMER.

Professor Jagat Ram said, “With Covid-19 cases peaking at a much faster rate in the second wave, we have decided to suspend ‘walk-in’ patients at the OPDs fearing transmission of the contagious virus to the patients who are already immuno-compromised and their attendants. The institute is committed to cater to the health needs of its non-Covid patients and the tele-consultation service would continue as per earlier schedules. Rather, the number of lines will be increased to broad-base the service to meet the consistently increasing demand and accommodate more patients while ensuring their safety with this initiative. The emergency services at PGIMER will function as usual.”

Covid cases rise among healthcare workers

In the last nine days, new Covid cases have been reported from the PGI campus. According to PGIMER Director Prof. Jagat Ram, in this second wave, the rise in cases is seven times higher than the first rise and the NHE and Emergency at the institute are full.

In the last nine days, the PGI campus has seen a surge in cases, with April 1 reporting three cases, on 2nd, four, on 3rd, two cases.

On April 6, one case was recorded, on 7th eight cases, on April 8 seven cases and on Friday again, eight cases were recorded on the campus.

Dr Navin Pandey, department of hospital administration, PGI, agreed that the pressure on healthcare workers was high and infection among them was a cause for concern. The only way to check the spread of infection in the institute is to check the number of patients and their attendants seeking treatment here, so that other patients and HCWs are not exposed to the infection and PGI must not become a hotspot of infection.

Prof. Rakesh Kochhar, head, department of gastroenterology, PGI, said healthcare workers are catching the infection from the community and not from patients, and the only way is to restrict the number of patients here and make it mandatory for healthcare workers and frontline workers to get vaccinated.

“Health workers are most at risk, as they deal with patients, and with the rise in cases, we can’t afford them getting infected and so all measures have to be taken to protect them and vaccination must be a priority,” he added.

At GMSH 16 too, in the last two weeks, there have been more than 15 cases of HCWs getting infected.

According to Dr V K Nagpal, medical superintendent, GMSH 16, there is an urgent need to motivate people to follow Covid-appropriate behavior and get vaccinated. “With this surge in cases, we will need to get all our resources in action, including our HCWs and so it is imperative that we check the spread of infection in hospitals.”